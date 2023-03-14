'I thought it was just a dream': Larue County man wins big playing Kentucky Lottery

Jeffrey Beard took a trip to the lottery headquarters in Louisville on Monday to cash in.

LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — One Hodgenville man is $77,000 richer after he bought a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

Jeffrey Beard stopped at Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff Friday night to buy a drink when he added a $5 Ultimate 7’s Scratch-off ticket.

While Beard doesn't play the lottery every day, he told lottery officials he plays the Kentucky Lottery “every now and then,” and is glad he decided to buy the ticket.

He scratched the ticket off in the store, matching the number 18 on the first row, discovering he won the game’s $77,000 top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Beard said. “I thought it was just a dream.”

Beard said he left the store without saying a word.

The next day, Beard downloaded the Kentucky Lottery app so he could scan the ticket to make sure it was a winner.

“This is for real,” Beard said after he received confirmation.

The Larue County man presented his ticket at lottery headquarters in Louisville on Monday where he received a check for $55,055 after taxes.

Beard said he didn’t have any immediate plans for the winnings and was going to put it in the bank for now.

Upton Quick Stop will receive $770 for selling the winning ticket.

