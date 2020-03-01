LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The arrangements for a tow truck driver killed on New Year's Eve have been released. The funeral and visitation will both be open to the public.

Larry Kizer, 62, was killed on Dec. 31 when he was trying to tow an abandoned truck on the side of I-64 near Cannons Lane. Kizer was an Impoundment Officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department for over 18 years.

Kizer's visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Southwest Louisville Chapel at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (10304 Dixie Hwy.). His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9 at the same location.

Officer Matt Sanders with LMPD said all services will be open to the public. The department is working on arranging overflow parking so everyone who wishes to can attend.

According to a post from Newcomer Funeral Home, Kizer was known for feeding and helping cats at the Impound Yard. In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that donations in Kizer's memory be made to Alley Cat Advocates.

