FRANKFORT, Ky. — Adding more COVID-19 testing sites in Kentucky is revealing a bigger picture of where coronavirus is in the state.

Tuesday, during his 5 p.m. briefing Governor Andy Beshear dropped the news that the state has seen its largest single-day number of positive cases.

The state had 625 cases since Monday and 309 (almost half) of them were at the Green River Correctional facility.

Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown said this about the numbers from Green River:

Two inmates and two staff members are currently hospitalized. Green River has seen two deaths from the virus. They’re still trying to determine if a death over the weekend was a result of COVID-19.

They had their first positive case on March 25 with a staff member and then on April 5 an inmate tested positive. Brown says 1,081 have been tested overall and 1,029 of the results from inmates and staff are in.

They are still reviewing plans to separate inmates.

Brown says they almost have a complete snapshot of the facility. They are waiting for at least 52 more results.

ACLU-KY's legal fellow Aaron Tucek released a statement after the numbers at Green River were released:

“The new information about the scope of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Green River Correctional Complex is shocking, but not surprising. While it is a positive step that the Department of Corrections will finally medically isolate people who test positive for COVID-19--had DOC taken this very reasonable measure weeks ago, Green River may not be facing such a serious outbreak. Our thoughts are with the 309 COVID-19 positive incarcerated people and Green River staff members, particularly the four that are currently hospitalized. We hope for their full recovery from this disease.

The situation at Green River Correctional Complex could be repeated in jails, prisons, and detention centers across the commonwealth. While some steps have been taken, we continue to call on Governor Beshear, the Department of Corrections, ICE Officials, local jailers, prosecutors, judges, and those in charge of youth facilities to act boldly and swiftly to drastically reduce incarcerated populations and put in place aggressive sanitation measures to keep those who remain there safe and healthy. Detention should not be a death sentence.”

Kentucky totals so far, according to state's website:

Number Tested: 61,013

Positive: 5,822

Deaths: 275

