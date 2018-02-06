LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Crews are hard at work to restore a section of East Liberty Street after it caved in early Saturday.

Officials with MSD say they first received the report around 3 a.m. between Chestnut Street and Baxter Avenue.

The hole in the road is estimated to be around 1 foot by 2 feet, a hole big enough to fit a vehicle.

Crews say the found another void under the road.

MSD said the cave-in was caused by broken brick pipe installed nearly 150 years earlier and was likely the result of the pipe’s age and the large amounts of rain received so far this year.

The section of the road has been blocked off as crews work to fix the pipe and repair the roadway.

"We're just really, really fortunate that no one was hurt, that no car or bus or whatever fell in a hole," Sheryl Lauder with MSD said.

Officials told WHAS11 News that crews are repairing the pipe using a process called slip lining, where a narrower PVC pipe is slipped into the existing brick pipes.

Crews have some of the pipe already in stock but will need to wait until Monday to get the rest of the materials to finish the job

