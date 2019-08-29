LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Crews are finished working on the busy intersection on Dixie Highway

The work is done on the median between Herbert Avenue and Crums Lane which is in the heart of Shively.

There's only been one southbound lane in that section for the past six months and one section open in the northbound lane for a month but now all four lanes are open.



Work crews also reopened lanes between Greenwood Road and Wells Drive as well as between Meyer Lane and Upper Hunters Trace.

You'll now see construction crews working on new bus stations called RAPID stations which is the region's first Bus Rapid Transit system.

