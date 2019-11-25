LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say all lanes of I-65 South over Hill Street have reopened to traffic ahead of schedule.

Crews restriped the original configuration on the interstate Monday afternoon.

“Because of an existing master agreement and an available contractor, we were able to expedite the repair process of the bridge,” District 5 Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock said in a statement. “We are pleased to get all lanes of travel open before the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Officials say three left lanes of I-65 South on the Kennedy Bridge in Louisville are expected to reopen to traffic this week.

Repairs to expansion joints was started in early November and is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

Additional closures of three right lanes are scheduled for December.

