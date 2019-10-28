LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you plan to park on 6th Street and Jefferson, you may want to think about another location.

The westbound parking lane will be closed for placement of a new RAPID bus station beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

The RAPID stations will offer improved bus service along the busiest corridors, served by existing Route 18.

The RAPID will run from near the Gene Snyder, all the way up Dixie Highway to Broadway and then into downtown Louisville.

The closure is expected to last four weeks.

