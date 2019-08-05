LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An appeal by the city to remove the Castleman statue in Cherokee Triangle will be heard May 9. The discussion to either keep the statue where it is or remove it has been ongoing for about two years.

Mayor Greg Fischer was blocked from removing the statue by a Cherokee Triangle Committee, but now he's asking the city's landmark commission to overturn that decision. It also comes after the mayor announced last year he wanted the statue removed after a report was made by the public art and monuments advisory committee, but because the Castleman statue is in the Cherokee Triangle Preservation District, the city had to file paperwork from ARC.

A 3-3 tie vote in January effectively denied the city's plan to remove the statue.

Local historians have differing opinions on what should be done with the statue. Some believe removing it would set a bad precedent. Others think we should look at the context of why it was built but through the lens of today's culture and political climate.

"This monument, looking at it at the context of right now, is not welcome in a community of compassion,” local historian David Horvath said.

"His actions speak louder than words, and his actions spoke more towards peace and tolerance than hate,” author and historian Steve Wiser said.

The meeting on May 9 with the Landmarks Commission starts at 9 a.m. at the Old Jail Auditorium at 514 West Liberty Street.

