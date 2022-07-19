Louisville landlords can bulk request rental assistance; Are you eligible?

The goal is to streamline the rental relief process and reduce paperwork barriers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are still struggling with rent in Louisville due to the pandemic and need assistance, help is available.

The Louisville Metro Government is accepting applications for their Landlord-Tenant Rental Assistance Program according to a press release. This allows landlords to request bulk rental assistance on behalf of tenants who are behind on payments due to the pandemic.

The goal is to streamline the rental relief process and reduce paperwork barriers.

Eligibility requirements are:

All multi- or single-family rentals in Louisville-Jefferson County can apply except for any in the following zip codes: 40223, 40023 or 40059.

Assisted households must be less than 80% of Area Median Income at the time of application.

Application must be for four or more units under the same legal entity.

Landlord must waive all late fees, fines and penalties due to late rent while assistance is being provided.

Landlord must be willing to forgo evictions for assisted tenants for a total of 45 days after assistance is provided and after the first 30 days, must provide a 15-day notice before filing an eviction. The landlord must also agree that any outstanding rent from the period prior to April 1, 2020 will not be the basis for any future forcible detainer action.

The property must be currently registered on the Jefferson County Rental Registry, and there may be no outstanding code violations.

Louisville gave $1 million of its remaining rental assistance funds to the program, so landlords are encouraged to apply as soon as possible according to the release.

For more information or to start the application process, click here.

