LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thousands packed Louisville Zoo Monday for the Greater Louisville United Labor Day event.

Democratic candidates on the ballot this fall looked to rally supporters and the Jefferson County Democratic Delegation also highlighted bills they've pre-filed or plan to file when the General Assembly returns in 2019, including an effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The House and Senate are under Republican super majorities so the question to Democratic lawmakers is how do you manage to get your agenda through on topics that don't typically get GOP support?

"Well you know I don't think they’re partisan issues and our whole hope today is to educate folks so they go back and contact their state reps and state senators and talk about how important this agenda is,” said Rep. Joni Jenkins, the Democratic House Minority Whip.

Democrats also hope to repeal the right-to-work law that passed in 2017 that removed the requirement of employees to be members of unions at their jobs if they wished not to join the union.