LA GRANGE, Ky. — One popular Oldham County drive-in is reopening after rebuilding its damaged screen.

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In will reopen Friday, March 29, with a double feature of Dumbo and Captain Marvel. The drive-in posted on its Facebook that crews will be painting a new screen Thursday, making it available for use this coming weekend.

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In will reopen THIS FRIDAY 3/29 and we will be open 7 days a week! With good weather tomorrow we will have crews on site painting our brand new screen! Our double feature...

The drive-in also posted that it will be open seven days a week, with the first show starting at 8:30 p.m. each night. Gates will open on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays through Thursdays at 7:45 p.m.

The theater is located at 3210 D.W. Griffith Lane, and admission price includes both movies. Tickets can be purchased at www.sauerbeckfamilydrivein.com/