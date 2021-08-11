'We're going to work with you' | Local program offering residents help as Jefferson County property taxes rise

The increase has everyone searching for help, especially since the pandemic has caused financial strain among many residents.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rise in property taxes has everyone talking in Jefferson County.

Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, who serves as the CEO of L Home, said when she received her property taxes from the Jefferson County Sheriff, she immediately said to herself, “wow, that’s more than last year.”

“I feel sorry for people who got hit with it and they don’t know what they’re going to do to pay it,” a Jefferson County resident said. They previously spoke to WHAS11 News about the increase.

The timing of the property taxes is a huge concern for resident because of the holiday season and the financial burdens many are facing due to the pandemic.

“There are some people doing really well financially coming out of the pandemic and then a lot of our neighbors here in Louisville are not,” Wiederwohl explained.

The burden is the reason why L Home is offering help with its loan program. It’s an inclusive lender that helps those with financial needs during an emergency or when they are unable to get a loan or money from a banking institution.

“It’s exactly for this circumstance. It’s a loan that you can start applying for with a small application fee of $25. The interest rate is 6%, but the thing I want people to know is that we’re going to work with you,” Wiederwohl said.