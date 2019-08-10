LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a renewed effort after a string of crashes continued when the huge, multi-million dollar Ohio River Bridges Construction ended in 2016.

This weekend, motorists should expect major delays at Spaghetti Junction as crews work on several curves to improve safety.

"That merge inside the curve, we weren't aware of that being an issue," public information officer at Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Stephanie Caros said.

Kentucky transportation officials said they did not focus enough time on examining the curve from Interstate 71 and I-64 onto I-65. The ramp is notorious for rollovers and crashes.

"Now we're just trying to make some of those changes and make it a little bit easier for people to navigate in [the curve]," Caros said.

The changes will cost roughly $500,000.

"We will be shutting down several interstate ramps beginning Friday at 9 p.m. Those will be closed through the weekend until Monday 5 a.m." Caros said.

When driving in the curve on I-71 South or coming from I-64 West, both directions of traffic have an option to merge onto I-65. After this weekend's redesign, officials say the merge will disappear. Officials say there will now be designated lanes for exits rather than merging while inside of the curve. One lane will go onto I-65 North and one lane will go onto I-65 South.

The Ramps to be closed this weekend include:

I-71 South to I-65 South

I-71 South to I-65 North

I-64 West to I-65 South

"Motorists should follow detour signs around the area where we are going to have crews working in, they should be mindful of that and avoid the area if possible," Caros said.

Crews will repair damaged pavement and add new signs. Drivers will see new curve warnings in advance and lighted chevron signs through the curve.

During the ramp closures, signed detours will be in place at I-264 for both I-71 South and I-64 West, directing all drivers to connect with I-65 near the airport via I-264 West.