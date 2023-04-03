x
Statewide outage: KYTC temporarily closes all Driver Licensing Regional offices

Officials said driver's license issuance and online license renewals are unavailable on Monday, April 3.
Credit: BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.com
Driver's license.

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky drivers are temporarily unable to get a new driver's license issued or have their old one renewed, officials said Monday.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a statewide outage has caused issues across the Commonwealth. 

It's unclear at this time what caused the outage.

KYTC has closed all Driver Licensing Regional Offices and canceled all appointments for Monday, April 3.

"Offices will be contacting customers to reschedule," officials said.

It's unknown how long the temporary closure will be, but on social media, KYTC said offices are so far only closed on Monday.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

