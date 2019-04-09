LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A nurse “strike team” from Kentucky is on its way to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in areas of North Carolina.

The team consists of registered nurses and administrative staff members who will work in local shelters in impacted areas.

Wednesday’s deployment was coordinated by the Department for Public Health as well as local, state and federal officials.

The team of nurses will support local staff to provide medical care to people who are displaced from their homes and are residing in general or medical needs shelters. Individuals in these shelters are in relatively stable condition but have a chronic disease or condition—such as diabetes or kidney disease—that requires them to have access to regular medical care during their displacement.

Adam Meier, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which oversees the Department for Public Health, commended the nurses for their preparation, training and compassionate service.

“Kentucky stands willing and able to provide assistance to those areas affected by the storm,” Meier said. “We have been actively preparing to deploy our personnel and assets to address critical health issues in medical needs shelters.”

The team of nurses will remain in North Carolina for about two weeks.