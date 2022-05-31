Authorities ask for help in locating missing 15-year-old last seen in Shively

Have you seen him? Kyler McMurray-Elekana was last seen in the 400 block of Lisa Avenue, just south of Crums Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Kyler McMurray-Elekana was last seen in the 400 block of Lisa Avenue, just south of Crums Lane.

He is described as a Pacific Islander, and was wearing black jeans, purple tie-dye hoodie with a rose and the word “comfort” across the chest. Kyler was also wearing white tennis shoes.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call 911.

