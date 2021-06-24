16-year-old girl reported missing in Louisville

Louisville Metro Police issued an Operation Return Home for Kylee Streander, who was last seen on Kirby Ave. on June 19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

The department issued an Operation Return Home for Kylee Streander Thursday morning. Police said Streander left her home in the 3500 block of Kirby Ave. on June 19 and hasn't been seen since.

Streander takes medicine for an undisclosed medical condition and did not take it with her. The department said her family is concerned for her safety.

Kylee Streander is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone has information on where she might be, they are urged to contact police at 574-LMPD (5673).

