LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new pastor now leads Southeast Christian Church.

Senior Pastor Dave Stone has served the congregation for 30 years and says Teaching Pastor Kyle Idleman will move into the top position effective this weekend.

Idleman has been on staff with the church in 2002.

Stone announced last September of his retirement and expressed his excitement for what’s to come at the Southeast Christian.

“Kyle’s humility and his love for God continue to deepen his love for this unique multi-generational church that God is using to connect people to Jesus and one another," Stone said in a statement.

Idleman said he’s honored to share the pulpit with Stone through the end of May and is looking forward to continuing Southeast Christian’s mission of connecting people to their faith.

Editor's Note: Dave Stone has served on staff at Southeast Christian for 30 years. He took over as lead pastor in 2006 after the retirement of Bob Russell.