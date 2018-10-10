LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Driving on I-64 around noon on a Wednesday is pretty smooth - there's no rush hour traffic and there's no construction. But there are already orange barrels lined up on the side of the road, which foreshadow a very different experience for those traveling on the road this weekend.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will be shutting down several lanes of I-64 this weekend. The area between Hurstbourne Parkway and the Watterson Expressway will be reduced to the right lane beginning Friday at 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

"We put signs up miles in advance to let people know that there's road construction ahead," Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said. "We have orange barrels. We have flashing arrow boards."

According to Clifford, crews will also be working on a part of I-65 this weekend and will block part of the road between Fern Valley Road and the Watterson Expressway. Two lanes will be open during the day, and according to Clifford, crews will reduce it down to one lane between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m.

"Many times in our work zones, you're going to have slowed or stopped traffic ahead, so you need to start watching, are people putting on their brake lights?" she said.

The area of I-64 is no stranger to traffic as crews have been working on widening the ramp. Tuesday afternoon, a man died in a three-car crash near the Watterson ramp and two other people were injured, according to police. LMPD said it appeared two of the cars had been stopped in traffic before the crash. Police are still investigating and Clifford said there were no crews or closures in the area at the time of the crash, but said delays are not uncommon there.

"I do know that approaching that interchange, there has been some slowed traffic on various days, because of the narrowness of the ramp from 64W to 264W," she said. "People are slowing down because they're going through that narrow space on that ramp."

Clifford said crews will do their part by setting up barrels and signs, wearing reflective vests and can also set up lights if they are working during the nighttime hours.

"Four out of five crashes in a work zone involve an injury to a motorist that's passing through, not a highway worker. Many people think we talk about this safety message because we're trying to only protect highway workers, but we're trying to protect the motoring public as well."

© 2018 WHAS-TV