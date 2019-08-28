FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The president promised one and now a wall being built in Frankfort is getting national attention.

It's going up inside the Capitol Annex, the office building used by lawmakers and their staff. The wall under construction is separating Republicans and Democrats who currently share office space.

Most work at the Capitol does not get done under the dome, as many might assume. It gets done over at the annex. For the past two weeks hustle and bustle has been replaced by dust and construction in suite 255.

“We have been cordoned off. We are being further segregated, separated from our colleagues by party,” said Democratic Senator Robin Webb.

Webb works where Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican, said he approved approximately $12,000 to renovate and separate the GOP senate offices from the Democrats.

Since news broke of the wall there have been comments and jokes made likening it to President Trump's southern border promise.

"It has nothing to do with partisan divide. I ask you to look at any type of business concept plan or scheme and I would imagine you all probably have private offices in your all's business,” Stivers said.

Webb wasn’t as quick to brush the project aside.

“Well it's getting national attention, so certainly there are some people taking it very serious from a partisan perspective and I hope from an institutional governance perspective,” Webb said.

While the Senate president points to privacy, Senator Webb said she heard no complaints before work began, and with a census and elections coming up within the next year, she wonders whether this will be a waste of time if the GOP loses seats.

Whether you see this as just a remodel project or a barrier to bipartisanship one thing is certain: Until the drywall goes up, this is definitely the most transparent thing at the Capitol.