LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a salute to our men and women in uniform as the Kentucky State Fair honored military heroes and their families Sunday.

The Oak Ridge Boys performed for those families and remembered those who did not return home alive.

Owensboro native and U.S. Army specialist Brandon Mullins was killed seven years ago in Afghanistan.

His mother Cathy said her son’s death served a higher purpose and also said it is her family’s faith that has carried them through these 7 years.

“We know that he died for this country for the freedoms we enjoy. The freedom to come and listen to concerts. The freedoms to go to church on Sunday morning. Freedoms to such, share ideas. So, Brandon died for something greater than all of us,” she said.

Brandon was attacked with a rudimentary explosive device and died August 25, 2011.

He was 21-years-old.

