SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Shepherdsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Alexis (Lexy) Goodlett, was last seen at her home in Shepherdsville on Aug. 29.

She is 5’3”, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

The police department is asking, if you have any information, to call 502-543-7074 or your local law enforcement agency.

© 2018 WHAS-TV