LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A group of Kentucky public health nurses has returned home after spending about nine days in North Carolina.

They worked in emergency shelters housing people displaced by Hurricane Florence.

The team consisted of nine registered nurses and two administrative staff members.

The members are from various areas in Kentucky, including Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness and Lexington-Fayette County Health Departments.

