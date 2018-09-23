LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Sixty members of the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade faced some weather challenges after leaving North Carolina Saturday.

The crew was diverted to Knoxville and made plans to drive back to Frankfort.

The unit managed military aircraft from 14 different states and helped rescue 298 people and 68 animals from Hurricane Florence.

Officials say they deployed 84 soldiers and airman in support of rescue efforts.

Still, there are 12 Kentucky Air National Guardsmen from the 123rd Forces Support Squadron out of Louisville still mobilized in North Carolina.

