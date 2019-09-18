STANTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man has died while rock climbing at Red River Gorge.



The Wolfe County coroner's office told news outlets that 59-year-old Martin Vogel of Zoe died Monday after falling at the Muir Valley rock climbing area. Officials say Vogel was an experienced climber.



Wolfe County Search and Rescue Chief John May says officials are investigating to determine why Vogel fell in an effort to prevent future occurrences.



According to its website, Muir Valley is a nonprofit nature preserve and rock-climbing park within the Red River Gorge area.