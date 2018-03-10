LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky lawmaker's son is improving after a fall from an apartment balcony near the UK campus.

Representative Chris Harris, from Eastern Kentucky, posted an update on Facebook saying his son Corbin started responding to commands at a hospital in Lexington.

The 19-year-old UK student fell from that balcony in late August and has been in a medically induced coma since then.

Representative Harris said while Corbin still has a long road ahead, this latest development was a breakthrough.

© 2018 WHAS-TV