FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing for the phrase “ In God We Trust” to be displayed inside the state's public schools.

Several other states now allow or require public schools to display the motto. Tennessee the latest to pass the legislation.

Representative Brandon Reed of Hodgenville, a minister in LaRue County, is behind the latest push to display the motto in Kentucky schools.

There have been numerous lawsuits against the motto being used on taxpayer money, but so far, none have been successful. Judges always rule the motto does not constitute an establishment of any certain religion.

RELATED: Louisiana schools could be required to display 'In God We Trust'

Rep. Reed said there are problems plaguing our schools and students need God now more than ever.

"I really like for kids when they go in to see our national motto. So, when they go into the common area like the cafeteria or wherever inside the school, they can see that,” Rep. Reed said.

The Kentucky ACLU has already spoken out against Reed's proposal, saying the group will fight the bill when it gets brought up in the next general assembly in January.

RELATED: Florida schools must display 'In God We Trust' under bill passed in state House

© 2018 WHAS-TV