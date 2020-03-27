LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Kentuckiana officials have announced the closures of local playgrounds, courts or nature preserves in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Andy Beshear asked mayors and county judge-executives across Kentucky to monitor people gathering in public places such as parks and stop them if they are not practicing social distancing.

Louisville Parks and Rec put "closed" signs up on playgrounds and courts until May 10 to discourage people from gathering, and Waterfront Park did the same with its own playgrounds.

"When you play basketball, tennis, soccer – anything where you’re standing within six feet of anyone – you are risking the lives and the health of friends, relatives, and fellow Louisvillians, as well as your own," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "It’s selfish. It’s shortsighted. And it’s unacceptable."

Bernheim also closed the public, anticipating a large increase in visitors as the weather gets warmer. Public access to the Red River Gorge and multiple recreation areas in the Daniel Boone National Forest was also temporarily suspended.

Kentucky State Parks have limited food services to carry-out only and all scheduled park events have been canceled or postponed through the end of April.

In Indiana, all playgrounds were closed following an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb. State parks remain open, but any welcome centers, playgrounds, cabins and other facilities are closed.

Clarksville announced the Wooded View Golf Course would also be closed to the public until further notice due to visitors not following social distancing guidelines.

Officials have encouraged people to continue to go to parks, but practice appropriate social distancing to protect everyone from COVID-19.

