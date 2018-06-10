LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Kentucky Humane Society is making it easier to find your fur-ever friend with its participation in a national 'Empty the Shelter' event Saturday, Oct. 6.

The KHS East Campus and adoption centers inside Feeders Supply stores will waive adoption fees as part of the national event.

While the adoption comes at no cost, families must still fill out an application and meet with an adoption counselor to ensure every pet finds the right family. Adopters are asked to bring or purchase a collar and leash for dogs, and a crate for cats.

Jefferson County residents pay $10.50 for pet licensing.

More than 100 dogs and cats are available and waiting for new homes. To view adoptable dogs, visit www.kyhumane.org/dogs. For adoptable cats, visit www.kyhumane.org/cats.

