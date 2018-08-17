LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Kentucky Humane Society is taking part in the national "Clear the Shelters" adoption drive on August 18 to help local shelter cats and dogs find forever homes.

KHS is waiving adoption fees on all adult cats and is charging $25 for select dogs on Saturday at their Kentuckiana locations. (Cats at Purrfect Day Cafe are not included). Adopters will only have to pay a $10.50 licensing fee and donations are always accepted. Animals adopted at the event can be taken home the same day.

"We are thrilled to help families find their next furry family member during this national adoption event", said Robin Vincent, KHS Shelter Operations Director.

Click here to view adoptable dogs at the Kentucky Human Society. If you're looking for a feline friend, click here.

Learn more on the Kentucky Human Society website.

© 2018 WHAS-TV