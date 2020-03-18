CRESTWOOD, Ky. — One local gun shop is having to limit its sales of ammunition amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The owner of the Open Range Gun shop in Crestwood says people are preparing for the unknown as COVID-19 concerns continue to grow.

It’s so much that local gun shops are seeing ammunition fly off the shelves.

Owner Barry Laws says he doesn't think people are panicked.

"This seems like people are preparing for something and I'm not sure what they're preparing for yet. We limited so we have enough for everybody and we're probably the one of the only places in town that has ammunition right now," he said. “Nobody's going like I’m really panicked they're just like I need this. and they're like can i get more. and i go no we want enough for everybody. I don’t want ammunition to be the next toilet paper ya know."

Laws says the supply chain is still in place so there should be ammunition coming along.

His store received a new shipment Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: Kentucky governor orders spas, salons, other businesses to close to combat coronavirus

RELATED: GE Appliances to voluntarily reduce operations to flatten curve of coronavirus

RELATED: System troubles as thousands try to file for unemployment in Kentucky

RELATED: Food drive extended to help food banks during coronavirus

RELATED: The governor just closed your business. Here's what small business owners in Kentuckiana should do next

RELATED: Kentucky lawmakers ask governor to declare special session

RELATED: Restaurant workers relief program kicks off in Louisville





