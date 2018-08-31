LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There is more support for an investigation into abuse of power claims against Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, a Democrat.

Our news partner, the Louisville Courier-Journal, reports a bipartisan group of county clerks support the Board of Elections executive director who took the claims to the State Ethics Commission.

The state Republican party has requested a federal investigation into the allegations.

The election board held a meeting on Tuesday and despite the claims, they reaffirmed Grimes' role as the state's chief elections officer and her authority.

