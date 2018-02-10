FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a busy day for state education leaders in Frankfort.

The State Board of Education named Dr. Wayne Lewis as its permanent chief and discussed new standards for graduation.

Dr. Lewis is proposing the new graduation requirements to prepare Kentucky students for college and the work force. Part of his plan includes mandatory testing for 10th graders in the fall of 2020. They would have to pass to graduate.

The Kentucky Education Association along with the Jefferson County Teachers Association are opposing those new requirements citing unintended consequences of the changes specifically for students.

Dr. Lewis said there are exceptions for those poor test takers like submitting portfolios of their work instead.

The board is expected to vote on the proposed graduation requirements on Oct. 3.

If it passes, Dr. Lewis said there will be a 30-day public comment period and a public hearing for any concerns to be raised.

Another part of the meeting this morning included the Superintendent of JCPS Dr. Marty Pollio coming before the board to present the progress of the district after that settlement with the state.

He told the board they are making significant changes, including additional testing for students to make sure they are ready to move on to the next grade level.

