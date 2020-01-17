LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new proposed law is looking to change the way Bible literacy classes are taught in Kentucky public schools.

State Representative McKenzie Cantrell of Jefferson County (D- District 38) filed House Bill 243 this week to include teachings of different religions.

The state rep wants to tweak a law that passed in 2017 to include the texts of various religions practiced across the commonwealth.

"You don't want anything to be forced upon an individual," McKenzie said. "I'm a Christian and that's fine, but it's not very inclusive to our other religions."

House Bill 128 passed in 2017 to allow school districts to teach a social studies class on the Hebrew scriptures, Old Testament and New Testament of the Bible.

Cantrell met a Reverend from Buddah Blessed Temple in Louisville who inspired her to file the bill.

"You don't want anyone to feel different or feel like their religion isn't as important as Christian just because they came from a different country, came from a different background or born in a different family," Cantrell said.

Senior policy analyst of Kentucky's Family Foundation, Martin Cothran said the bible literacy course was never about just religion.

"The fact is the bible is quotes in all kinds of places, in literature, and in English," Cothran said. "If you want to make a world religions course then do a religions course, but this is a cultural literacy course."

According to ACLU of Kentucky, an open records request shows about 10 to 15 school districts in Kentucky are currently offering the Bible literacy classes.

ACLU's legal director, Corey Shapiro said teaching religion in schools is a concern if it is not taught in an academic and neutral way.

"We would still have the same concerns that any course can be taught in a way that promotes s specific religion or teaches certain beliefs as facts and that doesn't change with any modifications to this bill," Shapiro said.

Cantrell said JCPS has not adopted the Bible literacy courses. For years, Atherton High School's Human Geography teacher Rita Cron Hines has been leading field trips to different houses of worship in the community.

"We teach the students about Christianity, we teach them about the Muslim faith, we teach them about Judaism, Buddhism, and Hinduism," Hines said.

Hines said the approach is more about symbolism so students could learn what different places mean and how the human experience has shaped the world they live in.

"Religion is a highly identifiable, cultural piece just like your language or your ethnicity," Hines said. "It's just another facet of you."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.