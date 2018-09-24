LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As quick as they got the call to go to North Carolina, the 63rd Theater Brigade got the call they were free to come home.

They boarded a C-130 Kentucky bound but mechanical failure diverted them to Nashville.

That didn't stop them from renting vans and making the drive themselves to Frankfort.

After one week aiding our North Carolina neighbors, their work was done.

Saturday afternoon in Lexington, dozens waited, looking to the sky searching for that C-130.

They waited...and waited and waited and finally just before midnight, something about being diverted.

The soldiers proved a plane delay wouldn't keep them away from home.

Specialist Shane Harvey came just one day away from missing his one year wedding anniversary – one week too long from his wife and two children.

“Last she heard I was in Knoxville - surprise her,” he said.

North Carolina's National Guard now has a handle on the flooding throughout the state, giving Kentucky to green light to go home but not before a show of appreciation from the neighbors they came to help.

Now the job is complete and these soldiers will get a few hours rest before heading back to their day jobs until the call for help comes again.

There are 12 Kentucky Air National Guardsmen from the 123rd Forces Support Squadron out of Louisville still in North Carolina.

