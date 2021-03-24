KSP releases body camera video after LMPD officers shoot suspect in Beechmont neighborhood

Bryan Beach is facing multiple charges, including fleeing police, resisting arrest, assault of a police officer and attempted murder of a police officer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police released body camera footage of a shooting involving Louisville Metro Police officers and an arson suspect on March 11.

According to KSP Public Affairs Commander Sgt. Billy Gregory, 26-year-old Bryan Beach was being interviewed at the Arson Bureau on Ashland Ave. for a vehicle fire which occurred March 9. Beach fled when investigators informed him that he would be charged in the crime.

Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the area and located Beach on Maple Court. Despite commands to stop, Beach continued running, according to police.

Officers said Beach eventually stopped running and attempted to cut his neck with a knife. In the video released by KSP, officers can be heard repeatedly giving verbal commands for Beach to stop before using Tasers on him “in an effort to gain control of the situation,” Sgt. Gregory said.

Beach can be seen picking up a trash can, throwing it at an officer and then picking it back up, while walking towards officers with the knife still in his hand, according to Sgt. Gregory. That’s when Officer Michael Conner deployed a pepper ball launcher “which was ineffective.”

Sgt. Gregory said Beach then physically engaged Officer Conner and both men fell to the ground in the struggle. Officer Conner and Officer Galen Hinshaw both fired their weapons, hitting Beach.

Officers placed Beach in handcuffs, located the knife and rendered aid until EMS arrived, Sgt. Gregory said. Beach was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to LMPD, Officer Conner and Officer Hinshaw were both placed on administrative leave per LMPD policy.

Beach is facing multiple charges, including fleeing police, resisting arrest, assault of a police officer and attempted murder of a police officer.

Body camera video released by KSP can be viewed in the player below. It may not be suitable for some people to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

This story may be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.