LA GRANGE, Ky. — Two Kentucky State Police troopers are under investigation in Oldham Co., after a bullet was accidentally fired into a downstairs apartment where three children were playing.

"Oh my god someone could've gotten killed.My grandbaby could've been dead," Beverly Todd said Monday night.

Todd was at home Saturday night in an Oldham Oaks apartment in Lagrange, with her three grandkids, ages 2, 8 and 11, when she heard an unexpected noise.

"I was in the bedroom looking at the television and the kids were out here playing and I heard this big boom and I thought it was a firecracker," she said.

Todd then looked up to find a bullet hole in the apartment's ceiling, right above where one of her granddaughters was sitting.

"The bullet just missed her head," she said. "Somebody could've gotten killed so we're very fortunate. Very"

Living above the Todd's is three Kentucky State Troopers. Two of them were home at the time and have been identified as Troopers Landon Terry and Dustin Gross. The two graduated in October. but KSP confirms they are not complete with their field training.

KSP spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson said one of the troopers fired a personal rifle Saturday night, but Lawson said it was an accidental discharge.

"I thought that was very careless of them shooting a gun. I mean they're state troopers. Who's gonna protect us? They're supposed to be protecting us and they're shooting at us," Todd said.

Lawson said KSP is conducting an administrative investigation into the troopers' actions with the gun by not following proper protocol. But, Lawson said the main focus of the investigation stems from the troopers' decision to not check on the family after firing off the weapon.

Todd said the troopers didn't check to make sure no one had been hurt, but did stop by Sunday evening to apologize.

"And I said what took you guys so long to come? And they said 'we were scared'," Todd said. "Being scared would've made you run down like I ran up there. We should've met each other and bumped in to each other saying 'oh my god are you okay?' That's what should've happened."

Kentucky State Police cruiser

While no one was hurt, the Todd family still thinks the troopers should be disciplined.

"I think they should get in trouble. I do. Because they waited too long to come," Todd said.

Lawson said KSP will work with the Oldham Co. Sheriffs department to decide if any criminal charges should be filed.

He said Terry and Gross aren't working while the investigation is being conducted. Although there's no timeline for how long that investigation could take.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.