ANDERSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Monday morning at Anderson County High School in Lawrenceburg, Ky. began with extra police presence but also a celebration of life and thankfulness.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Satterly, who acted on a routine tip of harassing communications, which eventually led to a suspect plotting a potential mass shooting at a school, was honored in front of a crowd of up to 400 people at Anderson County High School.

The suspect, 20-year-old Dylan Jarrell pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday, Oct. 22. He was arrested last Thursday pulling out of his driveway. Police discovered a firearm, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, a Kevlar vest, a 100-round high capacity magazine and a detailed plan of attack in Jarrell's possession. He lived near Anderson County High School.

At November’s Anderson County School Board meeting, Trooper Satterly, the KSP detective team, and the New Jersey woman who first reported Jarrell’s harassing Facebook posts, will all be honored.

