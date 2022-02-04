KSP releases new bodycam footage from Barret Avenue shooting involving officer

LMPD officials tell us they tried to employ non-lethal methods, like pepper spray, to control the man who has been identified as Riley Stephens.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police has released new evidence from a shooting involving an officer in the Highlands.

A spokesperson for Metro Police said Riley Stephens of Bowling Green was lunging at officers with a knife.

Police said they tried pepper spray and a taser, then an officer shot and killed him.

KSP released the body camera footage from three different LMPD officers, showing what happened on March 18.

Let’s start with the call.

Officers were alerted around 7:30 a.m. to reports of a man on Barret Avenue with a knife.

The first officer on scene yells to the man, “I don’t want to shoot you.”

LMPD officials told WHAS11 News they tried to employ non-lethal methods, like pepper spray, to control the Stephens.

"I got lethal, somebody else get some more less lethal on this guy," an officer said.

Then a third officer arrives. Then, a shot is fired, KSP identifying the firing Officer as Malcolm Miller.

Local business owner Manoj Uppal describes what he saw that day through his surveillance tapes.

"Looking at the police video, very, is much more graphic than what I saw on my camera. Yes, very scary. Very scary," Uppal said.

Uppal says he's been in this spot for decades, and something like this really shakes him up.

"I mean, I cannot even explain the what I saw today, it was really, really nerve wracking," he said. "I'm always concerned, always concerned because I have been here close to 20 years and have no plan to move anywhere else."

A tense situation to say the least, one that Uppal says he could never have been prepared for.

"I hope I don't have to see this kind of situation, again, for the rest of my life."

KSP is continuing their investigation.

