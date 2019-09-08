HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are looking for inmate who walked away from a Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown.



Jordan Geary, 22, is 5’8” and 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and no shirt. Police believe he left the area on foot.

Anyone with information on Geary’s location is asked to contact KSP or your local law enforcement.

