FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say troopers are stepping up their enforcement efforts on the state's roads through Labor Day weekend.

Police say the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign focuses on removing impaired drivers.

Troopers will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints statewide to enforce all traffic laws, with attention to seat belt and child restraints, vehicle safety, insurance compliance, registration violations, and speeding.

Safe Ride KY is also offering a Labor Day promotion. You can use the code SAFERIDELABOR19 to get up to $10 off a Lyft ride. The promotion runs from 5 p.m. on August 30 through 5 a.m. on September 3.

