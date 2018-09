HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville man has died after a wreck in Hardin County.

Police said, Brian Casey allegedly hit 24-year-old Charles Montgomery of Louisville while he was riding his bike along North Dixie Highway.

According to investigators, Casey continued driving before stopping in Radcliff.

Casey is facing several charges, including DUI and manslaughter. He is currently in the Hardin County Detention Center.

