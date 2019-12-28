TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife who were found in their home with gunshot wounds.

According to police, Christopher Bell was involved in a domestic violence assault with his brother and mother in Trimble Co. on Dec. 26.

Police attempted to contact Bell at his home on Ogden Ridge Rd. They believed there may have been a barricaded person in the home and used a robotic device, locating two people inside—Bell and his wife Christen.

Both suffered gunshot wounds which investigators believe were self-inflicted.

Bell was transported to the hospital in Carroll Co. where he died. His wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into their deaths is ongoing.

