BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police responded to a single vehicle collision in Meade Co. early Sunday morning. On Feb. 2 at approximately 3:30 a.m. KSP received a call of a single vehicle collision near the 1900 block of KY79 just inside Meade County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 29-year-old Joshua Marr of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY79. For unknown reasons Marr’s vehicle left the roadway before rolling over multiple times.

Marr was pronounced deceased by the Meade County Coroner’s Office. The affected portion of KY79 was closed in order allow troopers to investigate the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

