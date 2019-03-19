LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Grayson County.

Police were called to Millerstown Road in Clarkson around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say the 11-year-old boy was riding his bike on the road when he rode in front of an oncoming vehicle.

Police say the driver tried to avoid hitting the boy but couldn’t.

He was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident.

