KSP: Danville man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

37-year-old Michael Rhodus was charged with multiple counts of distributing and possessing child pornography.

DANVILLE, Ky. — Michael Rhodus was arrested in Danville, Ky. by Kentucky State Police's Electronic Crime Branch on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation, according to KSP.

KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect distributing sexually explicit images online. Rhodus was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to a KSP press release.

The investigation led to the use of a search warrant on Pope Road in Danville on Aug. 10. Officials say equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized, the investigation is ongoing.

Rhodus is currently charged with the following:

10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance

10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance

These charges are "Class-C felonies" punishable by 5-10 year in prison, according to the press release.

As Thursday morning, Rhodus was in the Boyle County Detention Center.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.