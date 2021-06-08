KSP releases body camera video after man shot, killed by LMPD officers in Jacobs neighborhood

Body camera footage from two LMPD officers shows the moments leading up to the shooting on May 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) released body camera video after a shooting involving Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) left a man dead last month.

According to LMPD, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near Georgetown Circle and Berry Boulevard in the Jacobs neighborhood on May 30.

When officers approached the vehicle, two occupants attempted to run from the scene. Police say one of the men, 32-year-old Ryan Bernal, pulled out a gun when officers pursued them.

“Based on body cam footage captured from Officer Brenton Woodford’s body cam, the suspect brandishes a firearm and places it to the area of his neck and face while backing away from officers," KSP Sgt. Billy Gregory said.

According to Sgt. Gregory, officers can be heard repeatedly giving Bernal verbal commands to drop the weapon, but Bernal disregards the commands and points his weapon at officers.

At that time, two LMPD officers fired their weapons, striking Bernal.

Officers secured Bernal and rendered aid until EMS arrived. Bernal was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

The LMPD officers who fired their weapons, Officer Brenton Woodford and Officer Chase Barret, were placed on administrative leave during the investigation per LMPD policy.

The LMPD body cam video from both officers can be viewed below. The video contains graphic images that may not be suitable for some. Viewer discretion is advised.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

This story will be updated.

