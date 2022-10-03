Kentucky police arrest Louisville man wanted for murder

A Kentucky State Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man with a murder charge in Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was driving down an interstate in Henry County when he was pulled over by Kentucky State Police for a traffic violation. Shortly thereafter, the trooper discovered the driver was wanted for murder.

On Oct. 2 at around 1:30 a.m., a KSP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on I-71 in Henry County, according to a KSP press release.

The KSP trooper identified the driver of the vehicle as 29-year-old Alex Foster from Louisville. Foster had two active warrants in Jefferson County: Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon and Murder, officials say.

In addition to these previous charges, the release says Foster is now charged with several new offenses, including:

Speeding 15 mph Over the Limit

No Registration Plates

Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent

Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substances

Failure to Wear Seat Belts

Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License

Officials say Foster was arrested and spent the next day at the Oldham County Detention Center. He's expected in court Oct. 3.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 5, according to the release.

