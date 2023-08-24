KSP issues Amber Alert for child missing from Clay County

Authorities believe Legend Gibson was taken by his non-custodial parents, 30-year-old Sarah Brumley and 32-year-old Dustin Gibson, Thursday around noon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is looking for a missing 11-month-old child from Clay County.

Authorities believe Legend Gibson was taken by his non-custodial parents, 30-year-old Sarah Brumley and 32-year-old Dustin Gibson, Thursday around noon.

They were last known to be driving a white Lincoln MKZ police said. It's approximately a 2010 model.

Legend is white with blue eyes and blonde hair, and is 2'6" KSP said.

Police described Brumley as white, with brown hair and eyes and is 5'7". They described Dustin as white, with blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5'6".

