Louisville police looking for woman missing since 2017

According to LMPD, 32-year-old Krystal Ogden-Stinnett was last seen on Jan. 19, 2017 and has not contacted family or friends since.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than five years.

On Wednesday, police shared information on the disappearance of 32-year-old Krystal Ogden-Stinnett. She was last seen on Jan. 19, 2017 and has not contacted family or friends since.

Police said Ogden-Stinnett is 5'4" and weighs around 150 lbs. When she disappeared, she had blonde hair.

The release did not include any information on where Ogden-Stinnett was last seen or where she might be now.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Clark at 502-572-2409 or 502-574-5673.

It is unclear if a missing persons report was filed when Ogden-Stinnett first went missing or if this was the first report of her disappearance.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.